Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 25, 2020 3:01 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced that Nadi International Airport will shut down from tomorrow and all local shipping services will cease from Sunday.

This follows Fiji’s fifth case of COVID-19 announced this afternoon.

“Fiji now has two cases imported from overseas. From tomorrow, Nadi Airport will be officially shut down to all scheduled passenger travel. There are currently three flights inbound to Fiji carrying Fijians returning home from overseas, these passengers will all be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon the arrival.”

He says the government is working on helping those Fijians who are overseas seeking to come home.

“We’re exploring safe, low-risk evacuation measures to get these folks home. We’re also working closely with embassies here in Fiji to repatriate foreign nationals still on our shores and get them home as well.”

The PM adding that to stop the Coronavirus going out of control, all shipping services for passengers will cease.

“We’re seriously concerned about the virus ever reaching any of our outer island communities. From this Sunday, the 29th of March, all passenger travel to our outer islands will cease. Shipping lines for freight will continue – with increased bulk but decreased frequency – to ensure food and other essential goods are supplied across our islands. Anyone who regularly travels these routes should decide over the next four days where they’d prefer to spend the next few months.”

The ban on gatherings of 20 or more people remains in effect.

Click here for more on COVID-19

