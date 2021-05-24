Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted

The Ministry of Health says the uplifting of the containment measures imposed comes 14 days after the individual tested positive and no further transmission was recorded.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says all 17 Primary contacts have completed quarantine with negative tests on Day 1, Day 4 & 12 – therefore pose no risk to the community.

All 85 secondary contacts also returned negative tests.

A total of 708 surveillance swabs were collected from communities in the containment area by the Mobile Screening Team and all returned negative.

Furthermore, daily symptom screening did not reveal any surges of Respiratory illness.

An additional 408 swabs collected from areas outside the containment zone have all returned negative.

The Ministry noted that dose 1 vaccination coverage for the containment area was at 67 percent at the beginning of the lockdown and is now 84 percent with dose 2 coverage at 25 percent.

The 46 vulnerable individuals inside the containment area were covered daily by the Mobile team and have remained stable to date.

Doctor Fong says it was very heartening for the medical team to note the marked reduction in social gathering and increased adherence to COVID protocols especially in public areas and retails shops.

He says the Nabouwalu Community must be congratulated for this sterling demonstration of community spirit.

The Ministry also acknowledges the efforts of the Multi Ministerial Community Engagement team led by the Provisional Administrator Bua and the leadership shown by Village leaders and elders in the Nabouwalu Area.