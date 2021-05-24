Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
57 new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 3:55 am

The Ministry of Health says the uplifting of the containment measures imposed comes 14 days after the individual tested positive and no further transmission was recorded.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says all 17 Primary contacts have completed quarantine with negative tests on Day 1, Day 4 & 12 – therefore pose no risk to the community.

All 85 secondary contacts also returned negative tests.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 708 surveillance swabs were collected from communities in the containment area by the Mobile Screening Team and all returned negative.

Furthermore, daily symptom screening did not reveal any surges of Respiratory illness.

An additional 408 swabs collected from areas outside the containment zone have all returned negative.

The Ministry noted that dose 1 vaccination coverage for the containment area was at 67 percent at the beginning of the lockdown and is now 84 percent with dose 2 coverage at 25 percent.

The 46 vulnerable individuals inside the containment area were covered daily by the Mobile team and have remained stable to date.

Doctor Fong says it was very heartening for the medical team to note the marked reduction in social gathering and increased adherence to COVID protocols especially in public areas and retails shops.

He says the Nabouwalu Community must be congratulated for this sterling demonstration of community spirit.

The Ministry also acknowledges the efforts of the Multi Ministerial Community Engagement team led by the Provisional Administrator Bua and the leadership shown by Village leaders and elders in the Nabouwalu Area.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.