Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lautoka lockdown extended|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Stranded Nationals to apply for expression of Interest|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete|FNPF to release finer details soon|COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

More than 2000 seed packages distributed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 4:30 pm
Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy [File Photo]

More than 2000 seed packages have been distributed to Fijians as part of the Agriculture Response Package for COVID-19.

These packages were distributed from the extension offices and Fijians have been urged to take advantage of this Home Gardening Program.

The Agriculture Minister says everyone needs to work together as a nation to get serious about agriculture and their goal to be self-sufficient and resilient in the way we produce and source food system.

Article continues after advertisement

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy three thousand packages will be given out by Friday.

“We will continue with the is particular program for a month so we are urging the other household members to come forward to pick up the seeds at no cost and take little bit of effort to raise your own vegetables in your backyard, utilize the backyard and substitute homes consumption from imported products.”

The package contains 12 seeds for various vegetables’ and ten thousand more packages will be ready by next Tuesday.

Dr Reddy says their new Farm Support Package will also aim to boost production of short-term crops by providing seeds and planting materials to farmers around the country.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.