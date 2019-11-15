More than 2000 seed packages distributed

More than 2000 seed packages have been distributed to Fijians as part of the Agriculture Response Package for COVID-19.

These packages were distributed from the extension offices and Fijians have been urged to take advantage of this Home Gardening Program.

The Agriculture Minister says everyone needs to work together as a nation to get serious about agriculture and their goal to be self-sufficient and resilient in the way we produce and source food system.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy three thousand packages will be given out by Friday.

“We will continue with the is particular program for a month so we are urging the other household members to come forward to pick up the seeds at no cost and take little bit of effort to raise your own vegetables in your backyard, utilize the backyard and substitute homes consumption from imported products.”

The package contains 12 seeds for various vegetables’ and ten thousand more packages will be ready by next Tuesday.

Dr Reddy says their new Farm Support Package will also aim to boost production of short-term crops by providing seeds and planting materials to farmers around the country.

