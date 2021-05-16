More health restriction violations recorded

Thirty-Nine people have been arrested for breach of curfew orders and failing to comply with the health restriction in the last 24 hours.

In the West, 17 people were arrested for failing to comply with the health restrictions while three were recorded for breach of curfew restrictions.

In the Southern Division, 15 people were arrested for breaching curfew orders.

The Eastern Division recorded three cases. Two were arrested for not complying with health restrictions while one was arrested for breach of curfew.

A case was recorded in the Northern Division for breach of curfew.