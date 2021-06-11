Mitigation measures are well documented 

The Ministry of Health is concerned with individuals trying to undermine the confidence in the mitigation measures that have been implemented.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the measures are well documented in the Public Health Publications and is part of their preparedness and response document developed in February last year.

Doctor Fong says while some community leaders are taking the lead in educating the public, others are undermining their work.

“And we appreciate the leaders who are using their voices to support this plan and help it succeed. They are echoing the importance of the measures we’ve put in place to keep people safe. But I’m worried that some are doing the opposite: They are saying we have no plan. And that simply isn’t true. Mitigation is a plan.”

Dr Fong also called on politicians to play their part and use their platforms to encourage Fijians to follow the rules in place.

If you have 100,000 followers, 1,000 followers, or ten followers: Use your platform. Help us tell people to wear masks, tell people to avoid gatherings and keep good physical distance from others. Tell people to install careFIJI and use the new QR code system. And tell people why they should make the choice to be vaccinated.”

The Permanent Secretary says the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won individually.

“We need all of you with us; all of you watching now, and all your family, friends and neighbours. We know we all want the same thing for Fiji: A Fiji where we can live our lives without fear of this virus again. Until that day, we need your compliance, we need your support, and we need your faith.”

The Ministry says eliminating COVID-19 from our community needs a concerted effort by all Fijians, government, organizations and communities.