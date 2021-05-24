Home

Ministry to focus on targeted testing

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 7:10 pm

The Ministry of Health has noted an increase in demand for testing as people continue to contract COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this has prompted new action from the public.

He adds that they will now target testing where the result would make a difference to the outcome of a patient especially those with severe COVID-19 cases.

“If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms during this 14-day period, such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, loss of taste or smell body ache and headache. You must almost certainly assume that you have COVID-19 and you should just self-isolate. Most people infected with COVID-19 will have only a mild symptom and fully recovered.”

Dr Fong says this is in particular for those in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

He says for those in high-risk areas, they will be prioritizing the turnaround for the result.

