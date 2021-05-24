High rate of hospitalization a possibility

Fiji has not seen high rates of hospitalizations and fatalities so far.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says, this could change if the virus spreads further among the vulnerable segments of our population.

Dr Fong says the best way to protect the most vulnerable in our society is by adopting common-sense measures to protect ourselves from the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds just because young people are less likely to suffer from the severe virus, it does not mean they cannot pass the virus to others who may be more susceptible to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary has urged Fijians to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others at all times.