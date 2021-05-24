Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Totogo Police Station to continue operation|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|50,000 more vaccines from Australia arrive|Quarantine requirements for AUSMAT team amended|Daily test positivity at 3.2 percent|No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Many residents in Care Homes vaccinated|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|Families in Nawaka receive timely assistance|13 arrested for contact sport|Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

High rate of hospitalization a possibility

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 12:35 pm

Fiji has not seen high rates of hospitalizations and fatalities so far.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says, this could change if the virus spreads further among the vulnerable segments of our population.

Dr Fong says the best way to protect the most vulnerable in our society is by adopting common-sense measures to protect ourselves from the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds just because young people are less likely to suffer from the severe virus, it does not mean they cannot pass the virus to others who may be more susceptible to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary has urged Fijians to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others at all times.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.