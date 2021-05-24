Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines

The Ministry of Health says they have completed their current stocks of AstraZeneca.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the Ministry will get more stocks in the next six weeks.

However, Dr. Fong confirms Health teams will continue to deploy Moderna and Pfizer as primary doses for children and adults, and booster doses for adults.

Dr. Fong says as of yesterday, 97,215 individuals have so far received booster doses.

He says the Health Ministry is urgently reviewing and strengthening their public health measures to find, stop and prevent health threats wherever they arise.

Sub-divisional health teams have been reminded to review and strengthen their community surveillance program and line list management of vulnerable persons.

However, the Permanent Secretary for Health says the impact of these efforts cannot be sustained unless they get a broad level of support from the community, and at the same time reducing the transmission of COVID-19 to protect Fiji’s vulnerable populations.

Dr. Fong stresses that maintaining the Vaccine Plus approach remains critical.