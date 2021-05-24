Fijians with severe COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities

The Ministry of Health has identified certain health facilities specifically designated to receive people with COVID-19 symptoms of severe COVID cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong is calling on those living in the Suva-Nausori containment zone with severe symptoms to visit the designated health facilities.

These facilities are the Colonial War Memorial hospital, FEMAT hospital at the Vodafone arena in Suva and the Nausori Health Centre together with the Wainibokasi hospital for those in the Nausori area.

Dr Fong says for those who are unable to travel to a medical facility, can call 165 for assistance.

The Permanent Secretary says that COVID-19 is a medical emergency and a delay in receiving appropriate medical treatment reduces the chance of recovering from the disease.