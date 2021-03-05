Home

Fiji to receive 108,000 vaccine doses under COVAX Facility

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 7, 2021 7:50 am
[Source: WHO]

Fiji will receive 108,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX Facility.

Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation for the Pacific, Dr. Erja Askola says Fiji is the first Pacific island country to receive the vaccines through the facility.

Dr. Askola says the COVAX Facility is a great illustration of global solidarity and they have contributed over $5.4 billion to this facility to ensure international vaccine solidarity.

She adds the first batch of vaccines is only the beginning and there will be much more.

She says it is a key priority for the European Union to help end the pandemic by enabling fair, equitable, safe, and effective global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Askola says this contribution will help secure 1.3 billion doses of vaccination for 92 low and middle-income countries, including Fiji and the Pacific, by the end of the year.

She adds Team Europe is proud to support the great efforts of the Fijian Government to address the consequences of the virus and that Fiji has been successful in keeping the virus contained, with a huge cost to its vital tourism industry.

