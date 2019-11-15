Fiji confirms new COVID-19 case in quarantine

Fiji has recorded one new border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 61-year-old male Fijian citizen who had travelled from Sacramento in the USA, transiting through Auckland, and arriving in Nadi on flight NZ952 on Thursday August 6th.

He tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild symptoms in a government-designated border quarantine facility in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr James Fong says the man has been admitted to the isolation facility at Nadi hospital and is in stable condition.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases for Fiji since the first case was reported in March to 28.

Ten have been border quarantine cases reported since July 6th.

Dr Fong says as announced in July there was one death, and two have since recovered – leaving seven active border quarantine cases.

He also confirms all active cases are currently in stable condition and will be discharged in accordance with the current Ministry of Health COVID-19 case discharge protocols.

These discharge protocols are in accordance with internationally accepted best practice guidelines.

It has now been 117 days since the last case of COVID-19 in Fiji was reported outside a border quarantine facility.

Dr Fong highlighted that as with previous border quarantine cases, this gentleman was under strict quarantine conditions from the time the flight landed in Nadi, which includes the mandated 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility supervised by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

He stressed that as long as our border quarantine and infection prevention control protocols are upheld there is no risk to the Fijian public from this new border quarantine case.