Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Arrests can now be made for no physical distancing|Current virus will rattle any nation|Fatigue concerns for frontline workers|Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|Drastic steps taken to enforce COVID safety measures|44 arrests linked to alcohol and kava consumption|Fijians can choose what to buy through grocery assistance|Man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies|We need to control now before we lose the battle: MOH|Contact tracing taking place in Suva-Nasinu areas|Grocery assistance applications open at 9am today|Health Ministry concludes vaccination campaign in Nadi|Four new cases of COVID-19, as Lautoka Hospital goes into lockdown|Latest COVID-19 patient is critical|Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility|First Ra case confirmed to be Indian variant|Safety of staff prioritized|All containment zones remain|Board set up to investigate soldiers misconduct|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fatigue concerns for frontline workers

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 6, 2021 4:33 pm
The Ministry of Health briefing the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama

The military, police and health ministry have contingency plans in case front line workers start to become fatigued.

Thousands of front line workers have been working almost non-stop screening people, guarding containment areas and treating patients, since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 18th April.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says instructions have gone out for all workers to receive enough down-time during what is an intense national effort to contain the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our managers at the ground level have identified staff that need support whatever that may be in terms of counselling, rest and the mentoring that needs to happen”.

Dr Waqainabete adds the 14 day mandatory quarantine for those on the frontline also provides some time to rest before staff are allowed back into the community.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says the military and police have already planned for this possibility.

“Fatigue is normal but for the security forces, we plan for worst case scenarios and relief systems are always in place”.

All front liners are being provided adequate food, protective gear and psychological support to be able to carry out their work in high risk environments.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.