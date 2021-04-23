Fatigue concerns for frontline workers

The military, police and health ministry have contingency plans in case front line workers start to become fatigued.

Thousands of front line workers have been working almost non-stop screening people, guarding containment areas and treating patients, since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 18th April.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says instructions have gone out for all workers to receive enough down-time during what is an intense national effort to contain the virus.

“Our managers at the ground level have identified staff that need support whatever that may be in terms of counselling, rest and the mentoring that needs to happen”.

Dr Waqainabete adds the 14 day mandatory quarantine for those on the frontline also provides some time to rest before staff are allowed back into the community.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says the military and police have already planned for this possibility.

“Fatigue is normal but for the security forces, we plan for worst case scenarios and relief systems are always in place”.

All front liners are being provided adequate food, protective gear and psychological support to be able to carry out their work in high risk environments.