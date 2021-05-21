Home

Families receive grocery packs

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:05 pm

120 families in the Suva, Nasinu and Nausori area received grocery packs as part of Save the Children New Zealand’s emergency appeal.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Non-government Organisation is assisting families that have been severely affected.

The grocery pack includes food supplies, soap, surgical masks, nappies, and sanitary pads.

Article continues after advertisement

Save the Children New Zealand Chief Executive, Heidi Coetzee says children’s basic rights to survival and health are under threat.

Coetzee says they hope to raise enough funding to reach the hundreds of families currently on the wait list for grocery packs.

The NGO has received more than 1000 requests for assistance.

Save the Children Fiji CEO, Shairana Ali says given Fiji’s densely populated areas under lockdown for weeks, thousands of families have not been able to work and provide for their families.

