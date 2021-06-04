Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest

A patient who died of kidney failure while positive for COVID-19, presented late at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

There are claims on social media by family of the deceased that he was denied dialysis treatment because the machine was not working.

Fiji’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, says the CWM hospital has access to functional dialysis machines as well as the new National Kidney Treatment Centre in Nadera.

Fiji’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu

Dr Tudravu adds the decision for dialysis is always made considering the type of treatment required, the risks associated with the proposed treatment, and the physical status of the patient to tolerate the treatment.

He has reassured the family that they made all effort to provide the necessary care to the deceased under COVID safe protocols.

Unfortunately the patient eventually succumbed to the disease.