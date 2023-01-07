COVID variant detected, Government to decide on ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy

The decision to remove the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy will depend on the Government, says Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Turaga had advocated removing this policy during the 2022 General Election campaign period.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic period in 2021, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced that civil servants would automatically be dismissed if they refuse to receive the COVID vaccine.

“That will be a subject of the Cabinet decision probably the next cabinet decision or the subsequent decision that will be moved by the Ministry of Labour in consultation with the Ministry of Health.”

Siromi says this stance is part of the Government’s agenda.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry yesterday confirmed that the new COVID sub-variant XBB.1.5 has been detected at Fiji’s border.

China continues to record cases and the COVID outbreak is dominant.

Due to this, the ministry states it is ready to review some public health border measures.