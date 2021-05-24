COVID vaccines minimise death rates

Research conducted by the World Health Organization revealed that death rates were lowered amidst increasing infection rates in the vaccinated population.

WHO Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan says that so far the data showed that the vaccine is still effective against the 4 different variants of concern including the delta variant currently here in Fiji.

Dr Soumya further stated that the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine are not questionable at this point.

” Most of the vaccine seems to be good at stopping that even though they may not stop people from getting infected.”

Individual countries are advised to conduct research and assessment at the national level to determine the efficacy and safety of the vaccine within their population.