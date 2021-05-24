Home

COVID response in-state residence recognized

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 2:50 am

None of the state residents infected with COVID-19 during this second wave died.

A proud Minister for Social Welfare, Rosy Akbar stated this at the Samabula Old Age home in Suva over the weekend.

Although these high-risk residents were exposed to the virus, carers made sure they have well looked after.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says this achievement is worthy of recognition.

“All our residents are fully recovered, it’s a milestone achievement. If you look at overseas countries and look at the plight of what COVID has done to the residential homes, they have lost people, we did not lose any (one)” 

Minister Akbar adds that it speaks volumes of the quality and safety standards maintained in these facilities.

 

 

 

