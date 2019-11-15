COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place for now

All precautionary measures related to the containment of COVID-19 will remain in place for the time-being.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in a national address this afternoon.

He says all current restrictions will not be scaled back as Fiji continues to see successes in containing the virus.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that one more Fijian has recovered from COVID-19, meaning there are now only 3 active cases in recovery.

Click here to view the statement