COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time

The COVID-19 pandemic despite its vast impacts on Fijians, provides an opportunity for working parents to spend quality time with their children.

On a normal day, most working parents spend limited time with their children before they leave for work and when they return at the end of the day.

The closure of non-essential services has allowed real estate officer Radhika Prasad to finally spend quality time with her four-year-old daughter.

Article continues after advertisement

31-year-old Prasad says the containment of various zones is providing good bonding time for her family.

“Due to this pandemic, I have got more then enough time to spend with my daughter, I have been with her for the past two weeks, and this is the third week now. We have been spending a lot more quality time together. She has been more open to me during this two weeks’ time”

Most parents and guardians while spending quality time with their children are also making sure they are staying indoors to protect themselves from COVID-19.