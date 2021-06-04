CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation

The investigation into the alleged claims of questioning the legality of the COVID-19 vaccination by an individual is complete.

The Criminal Investigation Department has now forwarded the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal advice.

A report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station in Suva by an individual believed to be a former assistant lecturer at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Article continues after advertisement

The lecturer uploaded a video claiming that people are rushing to get their jab without even knowing the components of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She also claims there is no virus except for what is in the vaccine.

Acting Commission of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the file was sent to the ODPP this afternoon.

Tudravu says they will issue further comments once the file is returned.