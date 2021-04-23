Home

Bus operators consider shutdown

Ritika Pratap
April 26, 2021 3:07 pm

Some bus companies have raised concerns that passengers are taking advantage of the current situation and not topping up their e-transport cards.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says operators are hesitant to provide large scale services as people are wanting to pay cash.

Association President, Nisar Ali, says bus companies are seriously considering ceasing operations altogether from tomorrow, if passengers continue to violate the rules.



Ali adds that while the bus drivers are following all health protocol, the passengers also need to play their part.

“Money can transmit the virus from the passengers to the driver, or vice-versa. So we want to avoid that and that is why some of the operators are saying they will be doing that if it continues to happen.”

Fiji Taxi Association President, Raben Singh, says taxi drivers are also facing issues of non-compliance by customers.

“In some places the customers sit down in the taxi without face masks and when the drivers ask them to leave, they start swearing. People coming from the villages, they don’t wear masks and want to go to the hospital and the supermarket.”

All public service vehicles need to operate at fifty percent capacity and it is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face mask at all times.

The Health Ministry has made arrangements with the Land Transport Authority to ensure rules are followed.

