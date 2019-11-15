Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he will not waste his time on hollow debates from the Opposition when Fijian jobs are on the line.

Bainimarama was speaking on the 2020 COVID-19 Response Budget and says some members of Opposition do not realize how bad things are around the world and how bad things will get.

The Prime Minister says Fijians need help and that is why the budget needs to pass.

Article continues after advertisement

“Anyone with a little brain and most importantly with a heart knows that we need to turn this bill into the relief our people need. We need to put money into Fijians pocket now.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that health care workers urgently need financial support to efficiently carry out their work in response to COVID-19.

He says health care workers deserve support hence why all members of parliament must support the budget.

“We need to get our doctors and nurses more of the supplies they need to test and treat this virus.”

Bainimarama also highlighted they are working closely with the foreign mission to bring Fijians home, and return expatriates to their countries in the wake of the pandemic.

He says three final evacuation flights are scheduled for this weekend with one confirmed repatriation New Zealand, returning Fijians home.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19