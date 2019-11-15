Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 12:35 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he will not waste his time on hollow debates from the Opposition when Fijian jobs are on the line.

Bainimarama was speaking on the 2020 COVID-19 Response Budget and says some members of Opposition do not realize how bad things are around the world and how bad things will get.

The Prime Minister says Fijians need help and that is why the budget needs to pass.

Article continues after advertisement

“Anyone with a little brain and most importantly with a heart knows that we need to turn this bill into the relief our people need. We need to put money into Fijians pocket now.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that health care workers urgently need financial support to efficiently carry out their work in response to COVID-19.

He says health care workers deserve support hence why all members of parliament must support the budget.

“We need to get our doctors and nurses more of the supplies they need to test and treat this virus.”

Bainimarama also highlighted they are working closely with the foreign mission to bring Fijians home, and return expatriates to their countries in the wake of the pandemic.

He says three final evacuation flights are scheduled for this weekend with one confirmed repatriation New Zealand, returning Fijians home.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.