Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:43 pm

The Ministry of Education and the Health Ministry are trying to identify possible options for vaccinating Year 13 students.

Minister, Premila Kumar says there is a lot of speculation on the National Examinations for these students which is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Kumar says there are more than 9,000 students in Year 13, and 8,000 of them are above the age of 18, making them eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“There are around 1,000 year 13 students who are below the age of 18. We are working with the health ministry to see how soon we can roll out vaccination for children between the ages of 12 to 17”.


Premila Kumar

Kumar says they are working with stakeholders to monitor the daily COVID-19 situation and review the safest possible option relating to school re-opening.

