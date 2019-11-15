Second COVID-19 death in Fiji

Home

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 25, 2020 11:49 am
A COVID-19 patient has died in isolation.

The Ministry of Health is expected to release details soon.

This is the second individual to die from complications caused by the Coronavirus.

FBC News understands the deceased had arrived on a repatriation flight earlier this month from the United States.

He had been in border quarantine where he tested positive for COVID-19.

