49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted

Fiji currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19, 31 of which are locally transmitted cases with three recoveries within border quarantine.

16 are currently active border quarantine cases. The three which have recovered are from older border quarantine and had tested positive before all flights were stopped.

There are two cases in Rakiraki, and health officials are still trying to trace the source.

Fiji has had 119 cases in total since our first case on March 19 last year.

There have been 68 recoveries and two deaths.

A total of 52,040 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted, with a daily average of 802 tests per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 3,485 tests per week over the last two weeks, with a record 5,169 tests done last week.