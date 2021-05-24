37 police officers test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-seven police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu confirms to FBC News that out of the 37 cases, 12 are from the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu.

Tudravu says some of their family members are currently in isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Out of those 12 police officers, we have 57 family members but today the Ministry of Health have reported that one has recovered so we are hitting the max now. I have already indicated that the recovery rate should come up later in the week and next week as we de-escalate from Nasinu Barrack”.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says there are nine active cases confirmed at the Totogo Police Station and are currently in isolation.

“They have been extracted and now in quarantine down at Coral Coast. From there they have found that one family member who is affected and has already been on isolation.”

He says the other 12 cases are from other Units and Health Officials continue to swab officers and their families and isolate them if the need arises.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard



[Source: Fijian Government]