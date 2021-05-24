20 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Home

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 6:45 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, of which eight cases were recorded on Thursday and 12 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 52,424 cases recorded during this second wave of the pandemic with 71% of the cases from the Central Division, 28% from the West and 1% from the Eastern and Northern Division.

One COVID-19 death was also reported from the Central Division involving an 87-year-old woman.

The patient died at home on 18th August

The Permanent Secretary says the reporting of this death now is due to a delay in the issuance of the death certificate.

The overall COVID-19 death toll stands at 696 with 694 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

 

