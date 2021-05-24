Home

New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 11:10 pm

The Ministry of Health has recorded 16 new COVID-19 infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There have been 62 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 2,636 active cases.

There have been 51,429 cases during the outbreak that started in April.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says there are no COVID-19 deaths to report today.

However, there have been three deaths of COVID-19 positive patients, but these have been classified as non-COVID-19 deaths by the doctors.

The doctors have determined that these deaths have been caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition.

There have been 653 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 651 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Doctor Fong says they have also recorded 533 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

