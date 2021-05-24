107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health recorded seven COVID-19 deaths for the period of 8th July to 30th September.

Five deaths were reported from the Central Division and two deaths were reported from the West.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says four deaths are being reported from July due to a delay in the issuance of the official death certificate.

The first COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Navua. She presented to the Navua Hospital in severe respiratory distress and was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Lautoka. She presented to the Kamikamica Health Center with a two-day history of generalized body weakness and gastrointestinal symptoms

She died nine days after admission.

Although she was fully vaccinated she had underlying medical conditions and a background of poor general health.

The third is a 76-year-old man from Suva. The fourth is a 95-year-old woman from Suva.

The fifth COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Suva as well.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Waila.

They all died at home and were not vaccinated

A 59-year-old man from Rakiraki is the seventh COVID-19 death.

He presented to the Rakiraki Hospital with severe respiratory distress.

There have also been 14 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19.

There have now been 631 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 629 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year

The Ministry of Health recorded 107 COVID infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

There have been 68 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 12,859 active cases.

There have been 51,060 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Doctor Fong says Fiji has recorded a total of 51,130 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 37,148 recoveries.