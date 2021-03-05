COVID-19 vaccines to arrive tomorrow

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines will be arriving in the country tomorrow night.

The handover of the vaccines will be held at 7pm at the Nadi International Airport.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong had earlier said that the AstraZeneca vaccine batches will arrive in small amounts through the COVAX initiative.

Frontline workers such as health professionals and members of the Disciplined Forces helping in the manning of quarantine facilities will receive the jabs first.