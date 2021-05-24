Home

COVID-19 pandemic exposes structural gender inequality

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 16, 2021 12:17 pm

The COVID-19 pandemic has undermined Fiji’s reliance on women’s leadership both on the frontline and even in workplaces.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar at the 4th Pacific Women Leaders’ Meeting on Gender Response on COVID19.

Akbar says women comprise 63 percent of health workers, 85 percent of market vendors and 80 percent of social and community workers.

She adds the pandemic also exposed two of the structural gender inequality and issues across every sphere in our society.

“Emerging data and reports confirm that during this period of time, violence against women and girls – particularly domestic violence also intensified since the start of the pandemic.”

The Minister while speaking at the forum says the Fijian government is prioritizing the importance of gender-responsive recovery plans.

