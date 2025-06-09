Two men to front court for alleged assault

[File Photo]

Two men have been charged in relation to the aggravated robbery case in Vusasivo, Cakaudrove, where government officials were allegedly assaulted and robbed last week.

The two aged 25 and 44 years, are in police custody and will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today.

The Northern Division operations team continues the search for a third suspect, as investigations continue.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.