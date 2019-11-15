Trial date to be set for Lateef and Moore

A trial date is expected to be set in two weeks for former Suva Lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef and co-accused Zoe Maharaj Moore.

The two appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili this morning.

Lateef and Moore are charged with three counts of being in possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that Lateef and Maharaj-Moore were found in possession of 7.89 grams of methamphetamine, 12.49 grams of cocaine, and 2.5 grams of marijuana.

A trial date was to be set today however Moore’s lawyer informed the court that he is not available for trial this year.

The matter has been adjourned to November 13th to fix a trial date.