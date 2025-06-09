Tiktoker ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Lui Vuiberata in court yesterday.

The Suva Magistrate’s Court has ordered 31-year-old TikTok user Lui Vuiberata to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at St Giles Hospital.

This was part of his bail conditions, as he has been released on non-cash bail of $1,000 with two sureties.

He will undergo a three-day evaluation, after which the hospital superintendent will decide on his release.

The court has also warned the sureties to ensure that Vuiberata attends all hearings; failing to do so may result in a fine of $2,000, and each surety will have to pay $200.

He has also been ordered to deactivate his social media accounts, not to open new ones, and not to contact any prosecution witnesses. Additionally, he must not reoffend.

Vuiberata faces charges of causing harm by posting electronic communication, criminal intimidation, and indecently insulting and annoying a person.

It is alleged that on August 14, Vuiberata made derogatory remarks against Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya via a livestream video.

The matter will be called again on October 15.

