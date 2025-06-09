Stepfather convicted of rape

A man has been convicted of indecent assault and multiple counts of rape against his stepdaughter.

The offence took place between 2020 and 2023.

According to court records, the victim, now 16 was first assaulted in 2020 while in Class 6.

Article continues after advertisement

She testified that her stepfather touched her over her clothes when she was home alone with him during weekends.

From 2021 to 2023, the man raped her repeatedly. The abuse was reportedly kept secret out of fear and shame and the victim only disclosed it after discovering she was pregnant last year.

The 39-year-old denied the allegations, claiming he had a good relationship with the victim and her sisters and was not the father of the child.

He also denied telling her not to reveal the abuse.

During the trial, High Court judge Justice Burney described the victim’s testimony as credible and reliable, stating her detailed and consistent account of the abuse over three years left no doubt about the man’s guilt.

The court acknowledged the absence of DNA evidence but emphasised that it was not necessary to establish the crimes of rape and indecent assault.

The judgment highlighted concerns with police procedures, noting that a DNA test requested before the trial had not been completed, reflecting wider issues in the investigation of serious sexual offences.

The man was convicted on all counts and now awaits sentencing.

The court is urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant and report any suspicions of abuse promptly, especially in cases involving children living with extended family members.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.