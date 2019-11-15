Home

Sigatoka alleged murder case transferred to High Court

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 10, 2020 4:25 pm
A 53-year-old man from Sigatoka who is alleged to have murdered his de-facto partner and struck his step-daughter with a cane knife has been remanded.

Anand Prakash appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of breach of the Domestic Violence Restraining Order, and one count of breach of bail conditions.

Prakash is alleged to have murdered his 49-year-old de-facto partner on Wednesday and also attacked his step-daughter who remains admitted in hospital.

The case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and will be called on August 7th.

