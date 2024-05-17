SCC plans major renovations

Suva City Council building [File Photo]

The Suva City Council plans to renovate its properties including the SCC building and the Civic Tower.

SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa states that the council is focused on refurbishing the old buildings in the capital city as part of their city beautification initiative.

“So, we are actually looking at that. And the Suva City Council building itself needs renovation. And of course, we’ll have to work along with the laws and so on to guide us to help improve the buildings in general. And also, we have the OHS in place too, so we have to look at that.”

Boseiwaqa mentions that they intend to collaborate with stakeholders to maintain the upkeep of buildings throughout the city.

He also assures that they will comply with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) laws during the beautification process.