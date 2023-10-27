Sayed-Khaiyum’s case adjourned as medical treatment continues

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The Suva Magistrates Court has adjourned the case of former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to next month because he is yet to return to the country.

The matter was heard this morning before Chief Magistrate Waleen George.

Defence lawyer Gul Fatima says Sayed-Khaiyum is receiving extended medical treatment in Singapore for a kidney-related procedure.

The court allowed the former AG to travel to Singapore last month for medical treatment, and he was ordered to surrender his passport, in time for today’s sitting.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Elizabeth Rice raised concerns about the delay in Sayed-Khaiyum receiving medical tests and treatment.

She questioned why he didn’t undergo these tests until October 12th, considering that he had been granted a bail variation in mid-September to do so and had left the country during that time.

Magistrate George has adjourned the matter to November 16.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.