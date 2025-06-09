Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem trial set for this afternoon

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The trial of the former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem will be called at 2.30 this afternoon.

This was confirmed by defence counsels this morning.

In this matter, Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office.

Saneem is alleged to have unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain while serving as Supervisor of Elections between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022.

