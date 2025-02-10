Officer charged with drunk driving

Lautoka court [File Photo]

A police officer will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court this afternoon, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that the officer be suspended with half pay and await the outcome of his court proceedings.

The officer is alleged to have, while under the influence of alcohol, driven a police vehicle along Queens Road.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu

He allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with an oncoming vehicle.

The officer has been charged with one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in his blood above the prescribed limit.

