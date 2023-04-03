Naidu's case adjourned to next month

Lawyer Richard Naidu in court today.

The case against prominent lawyer Richard Naidu has been adjourned to next month after his counsel, Jon Apted, requested more time from the court.

He says he is yet to communicate with the Attorney-General about this case after Naidu’s case was transferred to his office.

According to Apted, they have the interlocutory appeal but have not yet appealed the conviction, as they are expecting to mitigate shortly.

However, he said that they received potentially another way to resolve the matter without appeal after receiving an advice from the King’s Counsel.

Naidu was found guilty of contempt and scandalizing the court.

The committal proceedings against Naidu stem from a post he made on his Facebook page, in which he criticized the judiciary.

This case has been adjourned to May 5th.