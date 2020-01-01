Home

Murder accused appears in court

Angelita Sharma Online Officer - News [email protected] | @AngieFBCNews
January 2, 2020 12:50 pm
Fatai Peni has had his case transferred to the High Court in Suva.

A 52-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in Kinoya, appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that Peni and the deceased had an argument on Sunday which resulted in the incident.

The accused has been remanded in custody until the case is recalled on the 24th of this month.

He has also requested legal aid assistance.

The man who allegedly murdered his wife in Kinoya, Nasinu on Sunday, appeared in Nasinu magistrates Court this morning. #FBCNews #Fijinews #Fiji

Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

 

