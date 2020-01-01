Murder accused appears in court

A 52-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in Kinoya, appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Fatai Peni has had his case transferred to the High Court in Suva.

It is alleged that Peni and the deceased had an argument on Sunday which resulted in the incident.

The accused has been remanded in custody until the case is recalled on the 24th of this month.

He has also requested legal aid assistance.