Lami duo ordered to do community work for breaching curfew

Two men who breached curfew hours have been ordered to carry out community work by the Suva Magistrates court.

Eparama Bale and Sitiveni Gukilakeba are each charged with failure to comply with orders.

It is alleged that earlier in the week at around 11.15 pm, the two were walking along the Nandonumai footpath in Lami after drinking liquor.

The two pleaded guilty to the charge.

The duo informed the court that they were in no position to pay fines however are willing to carry out community work.

They have been ordered to carry out 40 hours of work from Monday.