Korotari fatal accident accused bailed

Korotari murder accused Amrit Sen has been granted bail with strict conditions by the Labasa High Court today.

High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge released Sen on a $5,000 bail bond and ordered him to surrender his travel documents.

A travel ban has also been imposed on Sen and he has been placed under curfew from 6pm to 6am daily.

Sen has also been ordered to report to the Delailabasa Police Post every Saturday and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Sen is charged with the death of 49 year- old John Rusiate in a fatal car accident that happened in Korotari, outside Labasa on July 5th.

Meanwhile, two other accused in the same case Sumendha Chandra and Maqtadeer Kaiyum have also been bailed.

They have been released on $1,000 cash bond and a travel ban has been imposed against them.

They have also been ordered to report to the Delailabasa Police Post every Saturday.

Chandra is charged with assault and conspiracy while Kaiyum is charged with conspiracy.

The case has been adjourned to August 2nd.