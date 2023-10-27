Kim’s Habeas Corpus application struck out

Daniel Kim, Habeas Corpus for Grace Road Fiji’s President

The Lautoka High Court has struck out the application of Habeas Corpus for Grace Road Fiji’s President, Daniel Kim.

Kim’s lawyer, Ronald Gordon contends that this action defeats the purpose of the other pending matters in court, raising concerns about the implications of the decision.

During the court proceedings, Gordon expressed their belief that their client had been instructed that, following today’s court case, he would be immediately escorted to the airport.

This assertion, however, was met with a firm rebuttal from the Solicitor General Ropate Lomavatu, who urged the court to base its judgment on factual evidence rather than mere beliefs.

Lomavatu clarified that he had not received any instructions pertaining to the removal of Kim.

In light of these developments, the court has granted the Solicitor General additional time to acquire the necessary instructions before proceeding further with the matter.

A Habeas Corpus basically means a writ directing one who holds another in custody to produce the person before the court for some specified purpose.