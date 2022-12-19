Hawea and Camillo granted bail

We Unite Fiji Party members Dr Jone Hawea and Abel Camillo have been granted bail with strict conditions.

The two were produced in Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

They have been charged with one count each of malicious act.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that Dr Hawea, went live on Facebook on Friday calling on people to gather in mass numbers at the Vodafone Arena to protest the 2022 election counting process.

Camillo allegedly called on people to gather in numbers at the same venue in protest of the election process.

The two have been warned not to post anything on social media which will incite public anxiety.

The matter has been transferred to Nadi magistrates’ court and will be called on 28th December for mention.