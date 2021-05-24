Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No time for complacency says UN Resident Coordinator|Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Labasa|COVID-19 Virtual Press Conference by Dr Fong this evening|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|NZ stands by Fiji in times of need|37 police officers test positive for COVID-19|Nausori market shutdown|Australia stands ready to support Fiji|Ministry was well prepared|Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement|Four men drinking grog amongst 33 arrested|Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic|Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program launched|Save the Children Fiji supports thousands of families|Unethical online shopping practices a concern|126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|
Full Coverage

Court

Five in court over Jittu Estate brawl

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 4:30 pm

Five people from the Jittu Estate settlement in Suva appeared in court this afternoon, charged with one count of assault.

The accused, including two juveniles, were allegedly involved in a free-for-all brawl in the squatter settlement on Sunday.

The juveniles and two men, Peni Tuibulu and Josese Vinaka were granted bail.

Article continues after advertisement

The third accused Aniti Vasasauni has been further remanded and his bail hearing will be called on Friday.

The brawl which involved up to a dozen people also sparked concerns as many were seen not wearing masks and disregarding physical distancing measures.

There was an even larger group of on-lookers, most of whom were also not adhering to COVID safe requirements.

Videos of the assault have been widely circulated on social media.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.