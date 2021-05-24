Five in court over Jittu Estate brawl

Five people from the Jittu Estate settlement in Suva appeared in court this afternoon, charged with one count of assault.

The accused, including two juveniles, were allegedly involved in a free-for-all brawl in the squatter settlement on Sunday.

The juveniles and two men, Peni Tuibulu and Josese Vinaka were granted bail.

The third accused Aniti Vasasauni has been further remanded and his bail hearing will be called on Friday.

The brawl which involved up to a dozen people also sparked concerns as many were seen not wearing masks and disregarding physical distancing measures.

There was an even larger group of on-lookers, most of whom were also not adhering to COVID safe requirements.

Videos of the assault have been widely circulated on social media.