Elderly Fijian jailed for raping three young girls

An 83-year-old man who has been immobile for 13 years has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for raping three young girls by the Suva High court.

The man who is wheelchair-bound raped three girls aged between six to seven years.

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of digital rape.

The court heard that two victims were his granddaughters while one was his neighbor.

The incident occurred at a village in Gau in May and June this year.

Suva high court judge justice Daniel Goundar said being an elderly grandfather he had a moral duty towards the victims to protect them from any form of abuse.

Instead of protecting the victims, he gave them the desire of his lust.

Justice Goundar said all three victims were vulnerable due to their young age.

The high court judge said the man breached the victims’ trust by sexually abusing them.

In mitigation, the defense counsel had submitted that the offender was a widower and had been immobile for the last 13 years after suffering a stroke and that he may face difficulties in prison due to his immobility.

Justice Goundar said the man had taken responsibility for his crimes by entering an early guilty plea.

The high court judge said he did not think that his advanced age and medical condition mitigated the crimes he had committed and that it was not a barrier for him when he committed the offences.

Justice Goundar sentenced the 83-year-old to 16 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12 years.

A domestic violence restraining order has also been issued.