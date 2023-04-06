Duo in alleged assault case to spend Easter behind bars

Seketi Naitei (left), Sikiti Waqa Buliciri.

The two men who allegedly assaulted a youth in Tamavua on Monday will spend the long Easter Weekend in the remand facility.

The duo were charged and appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Sikiti Waqa Buliciri and Seketi Naitei have been charged with one count of common assault.

The prosecution has objected to bail, and the accused have waived their rights to counsel.

Their bail hearing will be called again next Wednesday.

In the video, a man is seen punching and kicking the victim and claiming that he has taken his mobile phone.

The victim was heard saying he did not steal the phone and had only tried to escape when one of his friends was being beaten.

There were other people around when the incident was happening, and a security officer was also spotted.