Court to decide on no case to answer in former AG and SOE case

The Suva High Court will hear no case to answer submissions tomorrow in the matter against former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The prosecution closed its case today, and the defense will now proceed with its no case to answer submission.

The defense has been given time until 9am tomorrow to file their submission, with the hearing to continue at 2.30pm.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem also pleaded not guilty to the amended information filed earlier today by State Counsel, Nancy Tikoisuva.

The state amended and particularized counts one and two.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office, while Saneem faces a charge of receiving a corrupt benefit.

According to the amended information, it is alleged that while acting as Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission in 2022, Sayed-Khaiyum executed a second Deed of Variation and Addendum, agreeing to pay or waive additional deductible taxes owed by Saneem arising from his back pay process under the first Deed of Variation dated 30th June 2022 without the proper approval of the President or the COC.

It is further alleged that Saneem requested and obtained a benefit for himself namely, the approval and payment of deductible tax relief totaling $55,944.03 on his back pay from Sayed-Khaiyum.

